Formidable in the area like Lautaro and strong with the head like Giroud, attacking spaces like Osimhen, Lukaku-like power: if Bonimba played today…

Gianni Brera, who loved hyperbole, at the beginning of the Seventies christened him as one of the strongest strikers in the world together with Gigi Riva, whose teammate he had been at Cagliari. If we consider that at the time, around Europe and South America, there were people like Gerd Muller, Pelè, Tostao, Cruijff and so on, well the investiture had something sensational about it. After all, it was in Gioanbrerafucarlo’s DNA to shock the public with lightning-fast definitions and predictions that perhaps seemed bizarre to most but then turned out to be spot on. In the case of Roberto Boninsegna, who turns eighty today, the prince of sports journalism was a good prophet.