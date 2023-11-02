The former striker celebrates his birthday and judges today’s football: “Watch out for Vlahovic, he’s strong and courageous. I was at Cagliari, they had to sell me and I asked to return to the club of my heart…”

Roberto Boninsegna, known as Bobo and especially Bonimba, lives in Mantua and is very close to eighty. He was serious, precise, massive like when he was a center forward. He no longer plays tennis, he has an ankle problem, he watches football on TV. “Now I’m a grandfather. Full time. I have four grandchildren, two boys, two girls. I take two of them to football school, one girl swims.”