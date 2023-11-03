“Boombeer”, Bobo Vieri’s beer is a mega flop. Revenues halved and profit of only 2 thousand euros





“Bombeer”, the bottom-fermented lager beer from the “bomber” Christian “Bobo” Vieri which he launched three years ago is not proving to be a great deal. The 2022 balance sheet of Bombeer srl, in fact, closed with a useful of only 2 thousand euros while i revenues year on year they are practically halved going from over one million to 505 thousand euros. In August 2020 the beer was announced with great fanfare: a novelty born from the collaboration between two Italian companies, “one of the best Italian breweries in terms of quality and supply chain” (the name was never revealed) and obviously the legendary former scorer of the Italian national team .

Apparently the product had a moderate success in the channels in which it was proposed, then physiologically the sector news disappeared. Bombeer has recently returned to the news having signed with the SS Lazio a four-year collaboration contract, thanks to which a licensed and co-branded beer will be produced, where both the brands of the white and blue team and of “Bombeer – The Bomber’s Beer”.

It must be said that other companies attributable to Vieri show losses e they all revolve at Christiane Rivaux sas established in 1996 of which the general partner is Rivaux, mother of Vieri who is its limited partner. And so in the galaxy of the limited partnership real estate Aussie srl it closed 2022 with a loss of 12 thousand euros while the deficit recorded by Società Forestale Bifolchi srl was 400 thousand euros, the fourth consecutive balance sheet in the red. Things aren’t any better Sunny srlanother real estate and investment company, which last year recorded a negative result of 717 thousand euros and Acquarama srl ​​(7 thousand euros) and Team srl (70 thousand euros) are also at a loss.

