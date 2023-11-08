loading…

A total of 18 hospitals in the Gaza Strip were forced to close due to indiscriminate Israeli attacks. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – A total of 18 hospitals in Gaza Strip forced to halt operations amid massive Israeli artillery fire and air strikes. This was revealed by the health authorities in the Palestinian enclave to Al Jazeera.

“A total of 18 hospitals, including eight state-run facilities, had to stop their operations in the Gaza Strip. The situation in Gaza hospitals is a disaster. “There are no words that can describe this, especially in the northern region,” said an Al Jazeera report quoting a source quoted from TASS, Wednesday (8/11/2023).

“Hospitals in northern Gaza are experiencing shortages of medicine, food, fuel,” he said.

The situation in the Middle East escalated sharply after the attack by Hamas militants from the Gaza Strip on Israel on October 7, accompanied by the killing of residents of Israeli settlements near the border and the taking of more than 200 people hostage.

Hamas considers the attack a response to Israel’s actions against the al-Aqsa Mosque on Jerusalem’s Temple Mount.

Israel then declared a total siege of the Gaza Strip and began launching attacks on the territory as well as parts of Lebanon and Syria. Clashes also occurred in the West Bank.

On October 27, the IDF’s main spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, announced the expansion of Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza.

To date more than 10,300 people have been killed in Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry, including more than 4,100 children.

(ian)