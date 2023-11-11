Like every year around this time, Xiaomi has announced the launch of its new activity bracelet, which is now available around the world and which in Spain costs just over 40 euros as the official price, although fortunately we did not have to wait too long for it. find the Xiaomi Band 8 much cheaper.

It is on Singles’ Day, the 11th of the 11th of AliExpress, where the largest discount on this smart bracelet arrives, and its price has plummeted to approximately 30 euros, which It’s not bad at all if we take into account first what it costs in other stores and also that it is shipped from Spain.

There is no need for discount codes or coupons for the 11th of the 11th, it is the final price and without cheating or cardboard. If you buy it, In just 3-5 days you will have your brand new smartband at home without having to pay a cent more.

This is the advantage that the product comes from AliExpress Plaza, that is, from a warehouse in Spain, so that greatly speeds up the delivery of your orders and also prevents it from passing through customs and being delayed.

Surely this price will last a few days, the entire weekend, although it is also possible that the stock of the Spanish distributor that sells it runs out, which is more than enough reason to hurry up and process the purchase if the price seems attractive to you.

If something works, don’t touch it

We have already had the opportunity to carry out the analysis of the Xiaomi Band 8 with excellent results, although it must be said that many of its positive points have already been present for several years.

We are talking, for example, about the battery life, approximately ten days, or the screen, which is quite bright and can be seen perfectly in any circumstance, something key because it is on the screen where you will have to consult all the information that the bracelet collects. If you don’t have or don’t want to take out your cell phone.

That said, it should be mentioned, for example, that the sensors are not bad, although the sleep measurement is somewhat imprecise, but in general terms it has everything you could ask for from an activity bracelet and then some.

The design is totally and absolutely continuous with previous years. Xiaomi seems to follow the maxim that if something works, it is better not to touch it.

In this article, ComputerHoy receives a commission from its affiliate partners for each purchase you make through the product links that we have included, something that in no case represents an additional cost to you. However, our recommendations are always independent and objective. You can consult our affiliate policy here