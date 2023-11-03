The advance of the eleventh matchday decided by Ferguson’s goal at the start of the second half: stop for Sarri after three victories in a row, rossoblù currently sixth

by our correspondent Stefano Cieri

3 November – Bologna

Motta’s Bologna continues to amaze and rise in the standings. After stopping Juve, Inter and Napoli, they beat Lazio at the Dall’Ara thanks to Ferguson’s goal in the second half. Surgical victory for the Emilian team. In the first half – particularly in the first half hour – Lazio’s play suffered a lot and they limited themselves to controlling the match. He even concedes something, but manages to remain standing. Then, after the difficult moment in which he never gets upset in any case, he takes command of the operations and brings home three very precious points: it is the tenth consecutive useful result for the rossoblù, who momentarily reach Napoli in the standings.

Supremacy without goals

—

Lazio much better in the first half of the game. Sarri’s team plays compact, with the right intensity and pace, but they have the mistake of not being able to translate this superiority into goals. Bologna, probably surprised by such aggressiveness, is forced to make a virtue of necessity and think only of buffering the attack from the Lazio team. However, Motta’s team succeeds, because its players are all on point and even the attackers, as well as obviously the midfielders, actively participate in the defensive phase. However, Lazio created three great goalscoring opportunities. In each of the three it is Castellanos (once again preferred to Immobile) who comes close to scoring. First in the 6th minute with a header that hits the crossbar (the referee then stops the game due to a foul by the Argentine on Beukema which, however, does not appear so clear), then the Argentine heads again from a corner by Luis Alberto good, but Skorupski gets there. Subsequently, again following the development of a corner kicked by Luis Alberto, Taty hits without fail, but the ball ends up over the crossbar. Bologna appeared in the opponent’s area only in the final minutes of the first half with a couple of attempts by Zirkzee which however did not worry the Lazio rearguard. Thus we go to half-time at 0-0.

Watch the entire Serie A TIM and much other sport on DAZN. Activate now.

Decide Ferguson

—

The second half begins with the surprise you don’t expect. In fact, Bologna took the lead already in the 2nd minute. A very beautiful goal, constructed by Zirkzee and completed by Ferguson who fits into the area perfectly and strikes down the innocent Provedel. From that moment the game changes completely. Lazio felt the pinch and melted like snow in the sun, no longer managing to accomplish anything. Bologna instead becomes master of the pitch. Motta’s team is tough and concentrated at the back, but they also show up up front whenever they have the opportunity thanks to the link-up work of Zirkzee and the initiatives on the flanks of Orsolini and Salemakers (and then Ndoye). At 21′ there is the episode that could close the match. Contact on the edge of the area between Luis Alberto and Orsolini, referee La Penna judges the foul outside the area and awards the free kick from the edge which Bologna doesn’t exploit. But the hosts still controlled the match perfectly. Sarri tries to shuffle the cards by first inserting Pellegrini for Marusic, then Zaccagni and Immobile (Pedro and Castellanos come out) finally Isaksen and Kamada (for Anderson and Guendouzi), but the inertia of the match does not change. And in the end Dall’Ara’s joy explodes.

November 3, 2023 (changed November 3, 2023 | 11:00 pm)

© ALL RIGHTS RESERVED