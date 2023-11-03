All the words of the Biancoceleste coach, directly from the Dall’Ara Stadium, at the end of the championship match between Bologna and Lazio

Lazio leaves the Dall’Ara without winning any points and surrenders to Ferguson’s goal which gives Bologna the victory. A match in which the Biancocelesti fail to take advantage of the opportunities created and concede the goal that decides the match at the start of the second half. At the end of the challenge Maurizio Sarri spoke to Sky to analyze the defeat. These are his words.

“We had a good first half, we deserved to be in the lead. The goal was taken lightly but talking about the approach after 30 seconds, I don’t know if it’s random or not. Sometimes we have bad approaches lasting 10 minutes, a quarter of an hour and whether we concede goals in those cases depends on the approach. Today I can’t tell you but we conceded a very banal goal. We reacted reasonably in terms of dribbling but little in the opponent’s area. Goal problem? It is a fact, like all numbers it must be taken into consideration and needs to be reflected upon. Our way of playing is similar to last year, so it’s strange to understand such a clear difference in some players’ scoring percentages.

What if we created few scoring opportunities in the first half? It’s not like I saw five in favor of Bologna in the second, eh. Lazio satisfied me in the first half, then it seems clear to me that we have difficulties in scoring. Not being able to capitalize on the opportunities in the first half is a fault. Afterwards we got caught up in greed, we stretched the team too much. We no longer had the distances and measurements we had before. The goal we conceded stunned us. We could have reacted more vehemently.

From certain points of view Milinkovic is a solution that we lack, from a dribbling point of view we are doing better than last year. In some situations we lack a solution of that type. Feyenoord at the Olimpico? It’s an opportunity with risk. We find a strong team but at this level it is normal. We have always found hell in Rotterdam and I hope it’s the same thing here, I hope our people carry us because we need it.”

November 3, 2023 (modified November 3, 2023 | 11:24 pm)

