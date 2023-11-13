Since 2014, owner Saputo has made copious investments to build a club that could make the leap in quality. Reduced losses in the last season, the stadium’s turnaround is expected

Marco Iaria

November 12, 2023

This year’s Bologna is finally worthy of Joey Saputo’s sacrifices. He has long dreamed of Europe, the Italian-Canadian dairy entrepreneur. And for this he spared no expense. The longest-serving of Serie A’s foreign owners has so far invested almost 300 million euros, raising less than expected.