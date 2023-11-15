Energia, Italgas and Coldiretti towards the production of biomethane: agreement signed

Promote the development of biomethane production in Italy. This is the objective of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Italgas and Coldiretti at the Ministry of Agricultural, Food and Forestry Policies in Rome. The agreement aims to encourage construction of new plants, the conversion of those currently producing biogas and the connection to distribution networks. The President of Coldiretti, Ettore Prandini, and the CEO of Italgas, Paolo Gallo, signed the commitment, in the presence of the Deputy Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Hon. Vannia Gava.

The initiative is part of the changing European scenario which, following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, identified biomethane the renewable source destined to replace a quarter of fossil gas supplies once imported from Russia. An objective in support of which the Pnrr has allocated 1.7 billion euros to reach, by 2026, a national production of approximately 2 billion cubic meters per year, equal to four times the current one.

Read also: Nord Stream gas pipelines: a Ukrainian officer is accused of sabotage

More specifically, Coldiretti will guarantee the involvement of members in information and training plans on biomethane and will raise their awareness on its use in various production and industrial fields; will make one mapping of existing biogas plants and potentially subject to conversion to biomethane.

While Italgas, in turn, undertakes to contain the evaluation times of connection proposals for new systemsi to their networks; identify and implement actions aimed at reduce connection costs; promote a regulatory and regulatory approach aimed at creating the conditions for a more effective distribution of connection costs to the network and to implement actions aimed at overcoming the accommodation capacity limits of local distribution networks.

Biomethane, deputy minister Gava: “A step forward towards independent supply”

“The signing of the memorandum of understanding between Coldiretti and Italgas is an important step for Italy in the development path of biomethane. – declared the Undersecretary of agriculture, food sovereignty and forests, Sen. Patrizio Giacomo La Pietra – Agriculture can and must play its part in this path of renewable energy production, which the Government is following with conviction. We want to give our country clean energy at low costs and the protocol signed today goes precisely in the direction we have set ourselves.”

Read also: Motion of no confidence in the president of Arpa Lombardia: the motion passes

The Deputy Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Hon. Vannia Gava declared that: “The agreement between Coldiretti and Italgas is a significant step in promoting sustainable development in Italy, but also a decisive contribution to strengthening our supply autonomy through the diversification and decarbonisation of sources, in coherence with the line dictated by the EU in REPowerEU. We are confident that this effort will contribute significantly to achievement of the objectives of the National Recovery and Resilience Planbringing benefits for both the environment and the Italian economy.”

“Agriculture wants to be the protagonist of the production of renewable energy, which is why we are working together to counteract the increase in costs for families and businesses – underlined the president of Coldiretti Ettore Prandini -. The role of biogas in the area of ​​clean energy it represents, in fact, an unavoidable starting point since from the use of waste from crops and livestock it is possible achieve the creation of systems for the distribution of biomethane at a national level to power not only agricultural machinery but also buses, trucks and ships as well as the cars of Italian families. In this way it will be possible to generate a virtuous cycle of resource management, cutting waste, reducing polluting emissions, creating new jobs and developing scientific research on green fuels”.

“I think that biomethane is the ideal solution, and immediately available – commented theDirector of Italgas, Paolo Gallo – to the complex equation that Europe is dealing with: achieving an ecological transition that guarantees security of supplies and competitiveness of energy costs. With the biomethane all this is possible: it has CO2 equivalent equal to zero and even negative in the case of CO2 sequestration. It is produced using a variety of scraps and waste and helps to contain costs thanks to its great production potential”.

Subscribe to the newsletter