Bolivian Deputy Foreign Minister Freddy Mamani said that Bolivia has severed diplomatic ties with Israel due to the “aggressive and disproportionate” military offensive that the Israeli army is carrying out in the Gaza Strip. In the press conference in which Bolivia announced the interruption of relations with Israel on Tuesday, the Minister of the Bolivian Presidency Maria Nela Prada (a sort of equivalent of the Undersecretary of State to the Presidency of the Council in Italy) also called for an end to the bombings, adding that his country will send humanitarian aid to the Strip. At the same time, Chile and Colombia recalled their ambassadors from Tel Aviv.

Historically, Latin American countries with left-wing governments tend to support the Palestinian cause, while those with more conservative governments are aligned with the position of the United States, Israel’s main ally.

In the statement announcing that he had recalled his ambassador to the country, Chilean President Gabriel Boric accused Israel of “unacceptable violations of international humanitarian law” and of having initiated a plan of “collective punishment against the Palestinian civilian population”. Gustavo Petro, the president of Colombia, also recalled his ambassador to Israel and denounced a “massacre of the Palestinian people”. Other Latin American countries, including Mexico and Brazil, have limited themselves to calling for a ceasefire.

Bolivia had severed ties with Israel already in 2009, again due to Israeli operations in the Strip. Ties between the two countries had only been re-established in 2020. In response to Tuesday evening’s announcement, Israel’s Foreign Ministry sought to downplay the issue, saying that “in any case relations between the two countries were not significant.” .

