Denpasar Voice – Chaos occurred in the Dewa United vs Persib Bandung match on Sunday (26/11/2023). Towards the end of the first half, thousands of Bobotoh came to the Indomilk Arena Stadium and forced their way in to watch the match.

The action of thousands of Bobotoh caused riots between unscrupulous supporters and security forces outside the stadium.

Not only that, the riots caused several facilities belonging to the stadium and Dewa United FC’s operational cars to be damaged. It also makes residents around the stadium feel disturbed and threatened.

Previously, Dewa United FC management had announced that they would not sell tickets for the Dewa United FC vs Persib match.

In fact, they have sent an official letter containing this statement to Persib management. It was stated there that only invited guests could attend the match.

This decision is also in accordance with the rules set by the BRI Liga 1 organizers.

Written in article 4 paragraph 7 concerning Security and Comfort, it is clearly stated that during the transition period for Indonesian football reform, all matches including competitions cannot be attended by visiting team supporters.

However, Bobotoh did not heed the appeal and instead forced his way into the stadium to watch Persib live.

Through its official website, Persib has issued a statement containing an apology to the management and fans of Dewa United FC, as well as local residents due to the chaos caused by Bobotoh.

They hope that this incident can be a lesson for Indonesian football fans so they can be more mature.

Not to forget, Persib coach Bojan Hodak also commented on the chaos that occurred outside the Indomilk Arena Stadium.

According to the coach from Croatia, supporters in Indonesia need education to create comfort and security inside and outside the stadium.

“One thing that needs to be given to supporters here is education. It’s the same for players and coaches, they have to be educated,” said Bojan, quoted from Persib’s official website.

Hodak also added that football matches can be comfortable and safe entertainment that can be enjoyed with the family.

“It should be a wonderful weekend with the kids or friends. So, you have to start educating yourself from a young age and don’t throw tantrums in the stadium. “The stadium should be filled with supporters because that’s what the players want,” he continued.

Regarding this riot, Dewa United FC management intends to report the incident to PSSI, of course accompanied by some evidence.

“After this we will collect evidence and report this incident to PSSI. Our hope is that this incident will be the last in our football,” explained Ardian, quoted from the official Dewa United website.

With this riot, Persib Bandung could receive sanctions in the form of fines from PSSI. (*/Ana AP)