The Olympian and four-time world champion: “The glaciers have lowered, it makes no sense to start in October. Men and women competing on the same day”

Higher and higher. For the first time in the history of the Ski World Cup the white circus rises to a height where it has never dared, the 3720 meters of the Rollin hump, in Switzerland, arriving at the Cime Bianche lakes, in Italy. A transnational descent today and one tomorrow, snow and wind permitting, after the cancellation of last season. One of those races that Bode Miller would have liked, extreme as the 46-year-old from Easton was, an Olympic title, four world titles and two overall Cups last, a great interpreter outside the box of this sport