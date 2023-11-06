Suara.com – Medan Mayor and PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) cadre Bobby Nasution visited the PDIP DPP Office, on Jalan Diponegoro, Menteng, Central Jakarta, Monday (6/11/2023).

Bobby admitted that he was summoned by PDIP DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto allegedly following his statement supporting the Prabowo-Gibran pair in the 2024 presidential election.

Based on monitoring Suara.com at the location, Bobby arrived at the PDIP DPP Office at 15.48 WIB using a Hyundai Palisade car with plate number B 1710 DOE.

He was seen coming in a short white shirt with a red PDIP uniform hanging in his car.

He also greeted the media crew who were only allowed to report from outside the PDIP DPP Office.

“(Today’s agenda) Called the Secretary General,” said Bobby.

However, he did not explain in more detail about his summons, including whether it had anything to do with his support for Prabowo-Gibran.

“I’ll let you know later,” continued Bobby.

Prospective presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto (left) chats with vice presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka (right) while answering journalists’ questions ahead of his declaration and registration as presidential and vice presidential candidates in Kertanegara, Jakarta, Wednesday (25/10/2023). (ANTARA PHOTOS/Galih Pradipta).

Support Prabowo-Gibran

Previously, Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution had a different attitude from PDI Perjuangan regarding support for the 2023 presidential election.

Bobby emphasized that he supports the presidential and vice presidential candidate pair Prabowo Subianto-Girbran Rakabuming Raka.

Meanwhile, PDI Perjuangan is known to support the Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD pair. Kahiyang Ayu’s husband said he would soon meet PDIP.

“Yes, of course I will communicate, I will also consult well, with the party, with the PDI Perjuangan, I will convey it carefully and with humility too,” said Bobby in Karo Regency, North Sumatra, Saturday 4 November 2024.

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Bobby Nasution, and Kaesang Pangarep. (Instagram/kaesangp)

However, Bobby rejected accusations that he would move from the party bearing the bull symbol.

“Just move around. I will explain why there are different views, maybe that’s first. My next attitude will be waiting for directions,” he said.

Is Bobby ready to be sanctioned by the PDIP for his attitude that is not aligned with the party? He answered that the aim of the different choices in the presidential election was to advance Indonesia.

“Who will we entrust it to? I have already conveyed it carefully, what is in my heart and mind in the future, where will I entrust it, of course the voice of us the people of Medan or North Sumatra to whom we entrust that voice. That is what I will convey to PDIP,” he said.

Bobby then revealed that his relationship with PDI Perjuangan was fine, there was no conflict. Likewise, interpersonal relationships are still good.