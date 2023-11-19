The crew led by Patrick Baumgartner finished second behind the Germans led by five-time World Champion Lochner. This hasn’t happened since 2006

From China with fury. Raise your hand if you expected to see an Italian bobsleigh on the World Cup podium again these days. Instead it happened, just today, on the Yanqing track which hosted the last edition of the Olympic Games, in February 2022. And it happened in the 4-man bobsled, a specialty in which the blue fast had lasted for 17 years. That day, 17 December 2006, the day of third place with Fabrizio Tosini leading the blue quartet, Patrick Baumgartner from Falzes, Val Pusteria, had just turned 12 and was still enjoying alpine skiing. Never thinking that, shortly thereafter, pushed by an uncle, he would instead embrace another passion. And he would immediately make his way, first by winning gold at the Youth Olympic Games in Innsbruck, in 2012, and then reaching the European junior title, seven years later, again in Innsbruck and again in the 2-man bobsled. In between the debut in the Cup of the World and the longed-for Olympic debut, right in Yanqing. Where, however, he had not gone beyond two placings from behind, very far from the medal area, both in 2nd and 4th.

First time

—

Two seasons later, however, the Marcantonio of the Fiamme Azzurre – 85 kilos distributed over 1.88 meters of height – already at the first World Cup test appeared at the doors of the greats of the specialty. He had already done so on Friday, finishing fourth paired with brakeman Robert Mircea. But today he literally surpassed himself, bringing his teammates Eric Fantazzini, Mircea himself and Lorenzo Bilotti to second place, beaten by 31 hundredths only by the champion Johannes Lochner, the German five-time world champion, but ahead – by one hundredth – of another German Francesco Friedrich, a gentleman who can already show off something like 14 world titles and 4 Olympic golds, those won as a couple in the last two editions of the Games.

The paradox

—

The Italian feat is almost a paradox, and a highly topical one at that, given that the track for the Milan-Cortina 2026 Games has been at the center of controversy for weeks and now seems destined not to be restored in Italy. And the fact that for years our crews have been forced to always train abroad further supports today’s result, which is the result of the great work initiated by director Maurizio Oioli and his staff. “We are excited – commented Oioli himself -: we managed to put the pieces together and have a record week for us. But we knew we could do something important. It is a result of great significance, we are between the two crews who occupied the first two places at the last Olympics (with roles reversed, ed.) and this allows us to understand our level of competitiveness”.

