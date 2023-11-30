Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, has given his opinion on the state of the company and how they are going to focus on improving the quality of their projects rather than focusing on quantity

At the iconic New Amsterdam Theater in New York, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, along with top executives, brought to life an unprecedented event. Iger, the architect of Disney’s renaissance, brought together the company’s heavyweights for a frank and revealing dialogue. At this meeting, Iger not only shared his vision for the company’s future, but also offered an introspective look at the challenges and successes of the past year.

Quality over quantity: The new Disney philosophy

Iger emphasized a radical change in Disney’s strategy, prioritizing quality over quantity. He admitted that, in recent times, excessive production had reduced the quality of his creations. This adjustment in focus aims to reinforce Disney’s core: the exceptional storytelling that has captivated generations.

2025 will be the year sports giant ESPN goes direct-to-consumer. Jimmy Pitaro, president of ESPN, shared details about ongoing market research and strategies to adapt to new forms of media consumption. This step represents a significant change in the way sports fans will interact with their favorite content.

Theme parks: The legacy continues and the challenge of cinema

Theme parks, a jewel in Disney’s crown, are in a moment of resurgence after the pandemic. Josh D’Amaro, President of Theme Parks, highlighted an investment of 60 billion dollars, focused on expanding and enriching the experience in these magical destinations. The recent opening of Frozen Land at Hong Kong Disneyland is a testament to the company’s commitment to bringing its franchises to real life.

Alan Bergman, co-Chairman of Disney Entertainment, acknowledged a challenging year at the box office, but was optimistic about the future. The promise of a new slate of films, including long-awaited sequels and new franchises, reflects Disney’s resilience and dedication to continuing to be a leader in the film industry.

The Marvels’ Box Office Performance: A Question of Oversight

Bob Iger has also caused a stir with his statements about the box office performance of ‘The Marvels’. Iger hinted that a lack of supervision during filming, exacerbated by the Covid pandemic situation, was a key factor in the film’s unsatisfactory performance. He noted that production is typically closely monitored by a team of executives, but Covid restrictions prevented this constant surveillance. These statements have been interpreted as an indirect criticism of Nia DaCosta’s direction.

Despite the controversy, there are several factors that could have influenced the poor performance of ‘The Marvels’ at the box office. Iger could have mentioned the actors’ strike and subsequent lack of promotion, or even the negative reaction from a small group of MCU fans. The film, which had a production budget of $219 million, is on track to finish its theatrical run with approximately $300 million worldwide, representing a significant setback for the MCU.

A look to the future with optimism

Iger concluded with a reflection on optimism and its importance in leadership. Despite the challenges, Disney’s future looks bright, fueled by its rich history, renewed focus on qualityand its constant adaptation to a constantly evolving media world.

This meeting not only highlighted Disney’s future plans but also the company’s ability to adapt and thrive. in a constantly changing world. Under Iger’s guidance, Disney is preparing for an exciting future, full of innovation, quality, and unforgettable experiences for its fans around the world.