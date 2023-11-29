Bob Iger, the CEO of Disney, declared “I don’t want to apologize for making sequels” to The New York Times.

Although in recent months, if not years, Disney has been having a very weak box office. It was Bob Iger (CEO of The Walt Disney Company) who today, during a question and answer session at the New York Times DealBook conference, stated that the studio has had great performances compared to other studios and that it does not will apologize for continuing to make sequels.

“Some of them have done extraordinarily well. And they have been good movies too. I think there has to be a reason to do it, beyond commerce. You have to have a good story. And we have done too many. That does not mean that we are not going to continue manufacturing them,” Iger declared a few hours ago.

What is the controversy with the sequels?

Andrew Ross Sorkin, the journalist in charge of interviewing Iger, used the archive of a letter to shareholders written by Walt Disney in 1966, criticizing the sequels. “I am a born experimenter. To this day I don’t believe in sequels. I can’t follow popular cycles, I have to move on to new things. There are many new worlds to conquer. In fact, people have been asking us to make sequels ever since Mickey Mouse became a star,” he said in the letter.

Assuring that Disney will emphasize quality over quantity after “The Marvels,” the latest “Indiana Jones” and a handful of other films that disappointed. But he also defended the studio’s track record. “I’m not sure another study will ever reach some of the numbers we achieved. I mean, we got to the point where if a movie didn’t make a billion dollars at the global box office, we were disappointed. “It is an incredibly high standard,” he said.

