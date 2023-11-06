Last week, BMW posted a remarkable video on YouTube, because it was one in which the brand actually failed painfully. For example, the Bavarians went to the Pikes Peak hill in the US with an XM Label Red, the sporty top version of the SUV, to try to set a record, but that did not go entirely according to plan. Test pilot Matt Mullins lost control of the steering wheel, after which the 748 hp hybrid SUV fell a tree and rolled over while understeering… So why are they showing that attempt? Simple: because there was a sequel.

Fastest hybrid SUV

BMW subsequently went to Pikes Peak again, but of course with a different XM. This time the SUV reached the finish line in one piece, and in the video below you can see Mullins steer the car through all 156 corners of the Pikes Peak hill climb with great control. The best man does this in a time of 10 minutes, 48 ​​seconds and 60 hundredths; not bad for an SUV.

But does the fastest SUV over Pikes Peak, the Lamborghini Urus Performante, need to worry? Well, no. It still holds the record for production SUVs with a time of 10 minutes, 32 seconds and 6 hundredths, but apparently that is not at all the record that BMW had in mind. Instead, they said they wanted to set the record for the fastest hybrid SUV, and they succeeded… Only we’re not entirely sure if that was really their intention, or just an easy excuse because they Couldn’t beat Lamborghini…