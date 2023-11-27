A circuit, that is of course where a hybrid SUV belongs.

A Safety Car does not actually have to be raced, but it is usually a car that can handle a track to some extent. A Mercedes AMG-GT R, for example. Or a BMW M2. At least not an SUV. And certainly not a hybrid SUV.

Yet that is exactly what the new MotoGP Safety Car is: a heavy-duty hybrid SUV. The header photo was already a small hint (next to the title): it is the new BMW XM. To show that this really is an M product, the car can be used as a MotoGP Safety Car next season.

According to BMW, the Because when it comes to driving dynamics, nothing beats a 2,695 kg SUV.

The part about the powerful drivetrain is correct, because BMW has chosen the XM Label Red for this task. With 748 hp and 1,000 Nm, it has no shortage of power or torque.

To serve as a Safety Car, the BMW XM has undergone a few minor adjustments. There are flashing lights on the roof and in the front bumper and the regular seats have been replaced by Recaros with six-point seat belts.

Although BMW now presents the car in gray, the car will make its appearance in the M colors next season. After all, it is the first car fully developed by BMW M since the M1, don’t forget that. The car will be in action in March, when the MotoGP season starts again.

This article BMW XM will make the circuit (un)safe first appeared on Ruetir.