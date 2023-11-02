There was a time when record times were something for supercars, but it is 2023. And in 2023 everyone wants an SUV, even those who like to go a little faster. You can now find a whole range of long-legged powerhouses, and the long-legged powerhouse that managed to conquer the Pikes Peak hill climb the fastest is the Lamborghini Urus Performante with a time of 10 minutes 32 seconds. So BMW wanted to do something about that… With the emphasis on “wild”.

To be continued…

The Bavarians went to Pikes Peak with their BMW XM to take the record from the Lamborghini. They did this for the occasion with the ‘Label Red’, the sporty top version that produces 748 hp from the combination of a 4.4-liter biturbo V8 and an electric motor – because it is a plug-in hybrid. That’s a lot of power to channel through the 156 turns of the hill climb, and in one of those turns something went wrong. The test pilot on duty, Matt Mullins, went off the track after which the 2.7 ton XM fell a tree, rolled over and then ended back on its wheels on the verge.

BMW has been kind enough to share the spectacular footage itself in a series on YouTube following the record attempt. There you can see the crash from minute 18:45 and don’t worry: sensitive souls can also just watch. No test pilots were hurt during the making of this film, because a little later you see Mullins cuddling with his loved ones unharmed. The video then closes with “to be continued”, so you can count on BMW showing these images to build up some tension in the run-up to the real record-breaking ride… Although it will have to be with a different copy of the XM.