BMW Motorrad unveils the new R 12 nineT and R 12: the former is a classic roadster, an evolution of what we already knew, while the latter is a new and fascinating cruiser. Here we tell you everything, features, versions and prices

November 23, 2023

It was 2013 when BMW opened a new chapter with the R nineT, the most classic of its roadsters. It soon became a reference model on which an entire family was built, highly appreciated not only by lovers of the classic in the strict sense but also by those seeking not only the classic look but also the performance and technology of the most modern motorcycles. Today comes a new chapter for the BMW Motorrad Heritage family, or rather two. The first is made up of new R 12 nineT, evolution of the original R nineT which maintains not only the general design but also the great possibilities for customization as well as the timeless spirit. If the new R 12 nineT clearly presents itself as a classic roadster that promises great fun around the bends, it seems perhaps more difficult to frame the other new chapter, namely the new BMW R 12. She is billed with the motto “The Spirit of Easy” and described as “a classic cruiser for a pleasant and relaxed drive”. Both the new BMW R 12 nineT and R 12 mix the character of the boxer engine with a design that surfs between different eras and a modular construction that allows for great customization possibilities. The starting point for this project was reduction to the essential combined with great attention to detail.

1.170 boxer engine and a completely new chassis



In the year of the centenary of BMW Motorrad, we could only talk about boxer twins and cardan shafts for the models called to embody the most authentic BMW spirit. The air/oil-cooled boxer has a displacement of 1.170 cc and it is already known: it delivers 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 rpm on the R 12 nineT and 70 kW (95 hp) at 6,500 rpm on the R 12. As part of the complete redesign of the chassis, the new R 12 models also feature a new airbox. This is now fully integrated under the saddle. The “Twin Pipe” exhaust system mounted on the left with two rear silencers with inverted cone design integrates well in both interpretations. The frame is new: it is a one-piece tubular steel deck structure with a bolt-on rear subframe. This chassis differs from the previous R nineT series, which had a front main frame and a rear main frame. As a result, the new chassis eliminates the need for previous fixings, reducing weight and giving the new R 12 models a cleaner, more classic look. The rear subframe, also made of tubular steel, is bolted to the main frame. The instruments with a classic and round design are also new, we also find both the USB-C on the left side and the 12 V on the right as standard equipment. The digital display is available as an optional extra ex works. The circular instruments continue to support customization by communicating via a LIN-Bus and separating the control and display units. The standard instrumentation of the new R 12 is limited to the speedometer, but the rev counter can be retrofitted with original BMW Motorcycle accessories.

Design modulare



On the R 12 nineT the tank is made of aluminium with brushed and transparent side panels, the saddle and the rear hump create an ascending and dynamic line of an old school “cafè racer”. Ergonomics have been improved compared to the previous model with a shorter and narrower fuel tank of 30 mm in the rear area. The rider is closer to the handlebars, benefits from better knee contact and has a seating position more oriented towards the front of the bike. On the new BMW R 12, the steel tank, reminiscent of the so-called “toaster tanks” of the BMW /5 models of the seventies, forms a descending line in combination with the standard solo seat and the curved, low-slung rear wheel cover. The large 19-inch front wheel and the small 16-inch rear wheel fully follow the cruiser style which we also find in the relaxed seating position with low saddle height and wide handlebars. There are three paint options for each bike..

R 12 nineT:

Blackstorm metallic base paint. Additional color San Remo Green metallic. Option 719 “Aluminium” in brushed aluminum / midnight black paint.

R 12:

Base paint Blackstorm metallic matt. Additional color Aventurine red metallic. Option 719 “Thorium” in Avus Silver metallic.

Prices start from 15,900 euros for the R 12 and from 18,950 euros for the R 12 NineT, both with availability in 2024.

Highlights of the new BMW R 12 nineT and R 12:



Classic and purist design like roadster and cruiser.

Air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine.

R12nineT with 80kW(109hp)at7,000rpm and 115Nm at 6,500rpm.

R12 con 70kW(95CV)a6.500giri/min e 110 Nm a 6.000 giri/min.

Left side exhaust system with double silencer and conical tips.

New airbox, now integrated under the saddle.

One-piece tubular frame with bolt-on rear subframe.

Fully adjustable inverted telescopic forks at the front and Paralever swing arm with spring strut at the rear now set at an angle with revised travel-dependent damping.

Radially mounted 4-piston monobloc calipers, flexible steel brake lines and 310 mm floating brake discs.

Powerful braking system in combination with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking even when cornering.

Possibility of tailor-made customization thanks to original BMW Motorrad accessories

Standard riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic” in the R 12 nineT model and “Roll” and “Rock” in the R 12 model.

DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control as standard.

New classic round instrumentation and USB-C and 12 V socket. Digital display available as an option ex works.

Powerful LED headlights as standard and adaptive Headlight Pro as optional ex works equipment.

The Keyless Ride system is standard.

Three attractive paint options.

A customized range of ex works customization options available with Original BMW Motorrad Accessories, known for their premium quality.