The BMW XM has set a record! But how impressive is it really?

Car manufacturers love to set records. That started with lightning fast times at the Nurburgring. Now more and more locations are leading the brands to set a record. The Pikes Peak hill climb in Colorado is also a place where brands are increasingly setting records.

The question is: how relevant is this for the buyer? It’s fun to brag about on birthdays, but yeah. Really impressive? Take BMW’s most recent record with the XM on Pikes Peak. With much fanfare and drama, BMW announces that the XM is the fastest hybrid SUV that Pikes Peak has ever seen.

BMW XM record video

The fastest hybrid SUV. Sometimes it seems like brands are inventing new categories just to be the fastest. No one is going to applaud you on that same birthday if you bring this up.

Anyway. BMW set the record with the XM on September 21. Behind the wheel was driver Matt Mullins and an XM Label Red was the weapon of choice. The powerful SUV managed to complete the hill climb in 10:48:60.

BMW has shared a video of the record run. And yes, of course it is impressive what the German car manufacturer has achieved here. At the same time, I’m a little tired of all those huge powerful SUVs setting record after record. During the shopping trip to the Jumbo, the average buyer uses 0.1% of that power.

At BMW they are certainly proud of the result. I would be too. Be sure to check out the video, because it is amazing to see the enormous device in action in this way.

This article BMW takes a ridiculous record with the XM first appeared on Ruetir.