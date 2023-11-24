The R nineT owed its name to the ninetieth anniversary of BMW Motorrad, and its evolution, the R 12 nineT arrives at the end of the hundredth year of activity after a decade in which the classic German roadster established itself as a point of reference for all lovers of beauty. Let’s see what changes

Ten years ago BMW introduced a new model into the range. Its name R nineT referred precisely to the particular moment of its birth: ninety years of activity of BMW Motorrad. Today the figure is even more rounded because the Bavarian company is celebrating its centenary and, as is right, that model is experiencing its evolution: the R 12 nineT. In this decade the project has grown to generate a real family of models thanks to careful modularity that allows the manufacturer to obtain very different motorcycles by changing relatively few elements. The other secret of the success of the R nineT project was undoubtedly the aesthetic taste with which BMW went to find both in its own brand heritage and in the collective imagination with astuteness and skill both on the part of the designers and of those who then created the bike. she went about creating it with an obsessive attention to detail and great aesthetic cleanliness that makes those details stand out. As we know, the Scrambler, the more basic Pure, the Racer which later left the scene and the Urban GS were derived from the R nineT as well as, finally, the current special commemorative editions for the 100th anniversary. The classic style and the great customization possibilities have made the R nineT particularly appreciated by customizers all over the world and there have been many interpretations.

Ten years later, we were saying, the R nineT is preparing to make way for the R 12 nineT which brings some changes and evolutions but does not overturn the project therefore we expect that a family of models will also be proposed on it. In this regard, the first big news is the R 12, the cruiser that has been missing until now. This is not a smaller R 18 as some had hypothesized, but rather a nineT with a different, lower rear frame and different superstructures, including the tank. But what are the differences of this new generation of nineT?

First of all, although perhaps it doesn’t seem like it at first glance, the entire bike has been redesigned. You have to hunt for details to notice it. The element that you immediately notice is obviously the aluminum tank which has brushed and transparent “cheeks” but above all it has a different shape that is less rounded and elongated and shorter and more angular with more pronounced flares. The tank is shorter than the previous one and 30 mm narrower in the part where it connects to the saddle. This also involves a different driving position that is more shifted towards the front even if the R 12 nineT still maintains that roadster setup of the past and therefore quite elongated with the seat towards the rear wheel. Then you can see the side panels which hide the new airbox. The other aesthetic changes concern the redesigned front mudguard, the LED front light cluster, the always circular instrumentation and the LED rear light cluster integrated into the saddle to also facilitate customisation.

The boxer engine has remained the same air/oil-cooled since 1.170 cc con 80 kW (109 hp) at 7,000 gear/min and 115 Nm at 6,500 gear/min (prima erano 116 Nm at 6000 gear/min). As mentioned, however, the air box has now been integrated under the saddle and this has not only allowed an aesthetic change in this area but also a change in terms of cycling because one can appreciate how the rear frame is now different and makes the side view even cleaner and essential. Everything iThe frame is new: it is a one-piece tubular steel bridge structure with bolted rear subframe.

Blackstorm metallic base paint. Additional color San Remo Green metallic. Option 719 “Aluminium” in brushed aluminum / midnight black paint.

Price starting from 18,950 euros.

Air/oil-cooled 2-cylinder boxer engine.

R12nineT con 80kW (109CV) a 7.000giri/min e 115 Nm a 6.500 giri/min.

aluminum tank with new design

Left side exhaust system with double silencer and conical tips.

New airbox, now integrated under the saddle.

One-piece tubular frame with bolt-on rear subframe.

Fully adjustable inverted telescopic fork at the front and Paralever swing arm with spring strut at the rear now arranged at an angle with revised travel-dependent damping.

Radially mounted 4-piston monobloc calipers, flexible steel brake lines and 310 mm floating brake discs.

Powerful braking system in combination with BMW Motorrad ABS Pro for safe braking even when cornering.

Weight of 220 kg with full tank

Saddle height of 795 mm

Possibility of tailor-made customization thanks to original BMW Motorrad accessories

Standard riding modes “Rain”, “Road” and “Dynamic” in the R 12 nineT model and “Roll” and “Rock” in the R 12 model.

DTC (Dynamic Traction Control) and engine drag torque control as standard.

New classic round instrumentation and USB-C and 12 V socket. Digital display available as an option ex works.

Powerful LED headlights as standard and adaptive Headlight Pro as optional ex works equipment.

The Keyless Ride system is standard.

Three attractive paint options.

A customized range of ex works customization options available with Original BMW Motorrad Accessories, known for their premium quality.