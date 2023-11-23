After some teasers published on social media announcing the arrival of two new BMW models, the German company has unveiled the new R12 NineT and R12, the latter an unprecedented cruiser powered by 1,170 cc, 4-stroke, air/oil-cooled twin-cylinder boxer engine with two overhead camshafts, four radially arranged valves and central balancing countershaft. Maximum power is 95 HP at 6,500 rpm. The frame is newly designed and is a tubular steel cage structure.

The article is being updated, below is the technical sheet and above is the gallery with photos of the new BWM cruiser.

Nominal power

70 kW (95 CV) a 6.500 giri/min

Construction features

Air/oil-cooled 4-stroke twin-cylinder boxer engine with two overhead camshafts, four radially arranged valves and central balancer shaft

Bore x stroke

101 mm x 73 mm

Displacement

1.170 cc

Maximum torque

110 Nm a 6.000 giri/min

Compression ratio

12,0 : 1

Carburetion preparation

Electronic injection in the intake pipe / digital management: BMS-O with e-gas

Full speed

203 km/h

Consumption per 100 km according to WMTC

Clutch

Hydraulically operated dry single disc

Change

6-speed gearbox with front clutches, in separate gearbox

Secondary transmission

cardan shaft

Traction control

Dynamic Traction Control (DTC)

Chassis

Tubular cage frame

Front wheel guide / suspension

Upside down fork, diameter 45 mm

Rear wheel guide / suspension

Paralever system with single-sided die-cast aluminum swingarm, progressive central shock absorber, adjustable spring preload, adjustable hydraulic rebound damping

Front/rear deflection

90 mm / 90 mm

Wheelbase

1.520 mm

Advance

132,5 mm

Steering head angle

60,7°

Circles

Aluminum alloy wheels

Front rim dimensions

2,75 x 19″

Rear rim dimensions

4,00 x 16″

Front tyre

100/90 R19

Rear tire

150/80 R16

Front brake

Double disc brake, floating brake discs, diameter 310 mm, 4-piston monobloc radial brake caliper

Rear brake

Single disc, Ø 265 mm, 2-piston floating caliper

ABS

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (semi-integral)

Seat height at empty weight

754 mm

Horse bow with empty weight

1.760 mm

Useful capacity of the tank

14 l

of which reserve

approximately 3.5 litres

Length

2,200 mm (above rear wheel)

Height

1,110 mm (without mirror)

Length

830 mm (above lever)

Curb weight with full tank of petrol

227 kg