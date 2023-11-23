BMW presents the new R 12 nineT 2024a model with which the Monaco company aims to revolutionize the family of classics with a boxer engine.

Below you will find the technical data sheet of the new R 12 nineT 2024 and on the next page the price. The article is being updated, all the details of this new model will come soon.

Nominal power109 CV a 7.000 giri/minExhaust gas purificationRegulated 3-way catalystConstruction featuresAir/oil-cooled 4-stroke twin-cylinder boxer engine with two overhead camshafts, four radially arranged valves and central balancer shaftBore x stroke101 mm x 73 mmDisplacement1.170 ccMaximum torque115 Nm a 6.500 giri/minCompression ratio12,0 : 1Carburetion preparationElectronic injection in the intake pipe / digital management: BMS-O with e-gasExhaust gas regulationsEU 5Full speed215 km/hConsumption per 100 km according to WMTC5,1 lFuel typeSuper unleaded (max. 15% ethanol, E15), 95 ROZ/RON, 90 AKICO2 emissions according to WMTC119 g/kmAlternator660W permanent magnet alternator (rated power)Drums12 V / 10 Ah, maintenance-freeClutchHydraulically operated dry single discChange6-speed gearbox with front clutches, in separate gearboxSecondary transmissioncardan shaftTraction controlDynamic Traction Control (DTC)