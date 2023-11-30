If you want a sporty BMW with electric power today, there is already quite a choice. For example, you can already find variants of the i4, i5, i7 and the iX in the catalog with an M in the name, although those M50s and M60s are of course not real M models. Instead, they are of the M Performance kind where the Motorsport department, just like with, say, a BMW M135i or M240i, has poured its sporty sauce over the regular model. A real electric ///M is not yet available, but it might not take that long.

///M meets Neue Klasse

An application has surfaced in the German Patent and Trademark Office to register a very special name. That name is ‘iM3’ and the application in question was submitted by none other than Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft — BMW for the sizes. You don’t need to know much about the brand’s range to know that this is an electric model because since injection is no longer so special, that is what BMW uses the ‘i’ for. The ‘M3’ combination does not need any introduction either, so yes: it looks like BMW is working on a purely electric successor for one of their most iconic sports sedans.

This news did not come completely out of the blue, because the Germans previously showed a four-motor prototype of an electric M3-like. However, we would be very surprised if the iM3 starts to resemble the current M3, both above and below the skin. For example, BMW is currently developing their Neue Klasse platform, which should become the basis of a complete range of EVs, and the first model should be on the market around 2025. That will be a sedan the size of the BMW 3 Series… So there is a good chance that it will get a sporty variant under the name ‘iM3’.