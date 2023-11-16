It has been true since the late 1980s: no BMW model without an AC Schnitzer version. That tuner markets upgrades for almost all cars that roll off the BMW production line, to such an extent that you can even get it with Z4 cousin Toyota Supra. So when BMW unveiled another nice, purist M2, they couldn’t pass up the opportunity in Aachen.

First the looks, then the power

So this is the BMW M2 according to AC Schnitzer, and you will have known that too. You can recognize the tuned version from the start by its extra splitter and of course its canards on either side of the bumper. There are also extra wings in the blocky intakes of the M2, while the bump on the hood is accentuated by a black sticker. In side view, the skirts are particularly striking, which hang extra low to the ground thanks to a lowering of up to 35 millimeters at the front and 30 millimeters at the rear. The stiffer suspension works together with a set of gold 20-inch shoes that reduce the unsprung weight on the axles.

However, the crown jewel of this tuned M2 is found at the rear, just look at that large cake server on the trunk lid. This is not just there for looks, but should also generate around 80 kilograms of extra downforce. A little lower you may also notice the new exhausts, but for the time being they do little more than send extra sound into the wide world. AC Schnitzer has not changed anything about the power for a while, so the 3.0-liter six-in-line continues to produce its usual 460 hp… For the time being, because the tuner says it is working on a real power boost for the M2. That will follow sometime around March 2024.