Among the new features for 2024 we find two super muscular maxi crossovers. Even more extreme versions of the already super performing “standard” sisters. BMW puts the M 1000 XRDucati responds with the Multistrada V4 RS.

Below, and in the following pages, here is a “challenge” based on the data declared, with the technical data sheets for comparison.

BMW M 1000 RR

DUCATI MULTISTRADA V4 RS

ENGINEFour-stroke in-line four-cylinder engine, with water/oil cooling and four valves for each cylinderDucati Desmosedici Stradala, four-cylinder 90° V, 4 valves per cylinder, Single spark, twin pulse ignition order, semi-dry sump , 1 delivery pump and 2 recovery pumps, liquid cooled DISPLACEMENT 999 cc1,103 ccBORE .TORQUE 113 Nm at 11,100 rpm118 Nm/9,500 rpm.FUELElectronic injection in the intake duct / digital management: BMS-O with e-gasElectronic injection, elliptical throttle bodies with ride-by-wire system, ⌀eq 50 mmTRANSMISSION chain transmission GEARBOX6-speed gearbox with quickshifter up&down6-speed gearbox with Ducati quickshifter up&downCLUTCHOil bath with multiple discs, anti-hopping, with self-reinforcementDry multi-disc with hydraulic control, interlocking and anti-hopping system