The recent presentation of the BMW R 12 nineT, a roadster which in the R 12 version becomes a Cruiser thanks to a lowered chassis and an ad hoc chassis, offers us the opportunity for a temporal excursus on this segment by the German brand

November 24, 2023

Motorbikes Cruiser they are a classic that has been with us for many years. The characteristics of this particular segment include a low saddle, wide handlebars, a large engine, XL tires and abundant chrome. They are large bikes aesthetic character and generally equipped with an incredible aptitude for getting noticed. There are those who love them and those who don’t, but without a doubt they represent a large portion of enthusiasts.

Thinking that these are exclusively stars and stripes motorcycles is a mistake. Not everyone knows that the first true Cruiser motorcycle in history was BMW R32. Produced from 1923 to 1926, today it is a collector’s item with truly important prices.

BMW, although it has cultivated, built and nurtured its market strength around more intrepid models such as the series GS, has never abandoned the idea of ​​producing the elusive Cruiser. Certainly the overseas market represented a nice morsel to conquer, the fact is that around the unmistakable engine boxer twinBMW has created models capable of capturing the attention of many enthusiasts of the genre

BMW R1200 C



Produced from 1997 to 2006, the R1200 C it is the Cruiser of modern times. Built around the GS 1200 engine of the time, air/oil cooled, it allowed 61cv and a five-speed gearbox. It had the typical BMW chassis with load-bearing engine and front shock absorber telelever but typically Cruiser chassis dimensions and 18″ wheels at the front, 15″ at the rear. Beautiful in design, refined in finish, it was a decidedly particular, different and unique.

BMW R1200 CL



In the 2002 the R1200 CL arrives, more than an evolution of the previous model it is a motorcycle all new which looks even more openly at the American market. CL stands for Cruiser Luxury and indeed there is no shortage of luxury on board this motorbike. Extended fairings, real equipment regina of the road, this R1200 CL is built around the same boxer as the R1200 C but in this case it gains a new gearbox.

BMW R1200 C Montauk



Of particular interest is the version, or rather thesetup, Montauk. The name derives from a Native American tribe from which a well-known lighthouse on the ocean in New York state took its name, all to further identify the commercial nature of the project. In essence the R1200 C Montauk is the R1200 CL stripped from the hulls. There weren’t many missing optional able to customize the model to your liking.

BMW R18



The propeller house takes up the theme of the large cruisers in 2020 when it presents the R18. This is a bike with really intriguing features, the boxer engine is about time 1802ccunleashes 90hp and a maximum torque of 158Nm at just 3000 rpm. Classic and refined in design, it seems to recall the forerunner R32 of the 1920s. Here there is no telelever, but a traditional telescopic fork, behind the rear suspension is very well hidden. Along the wheelbase, the front wheel is 19″, the rear 16″; the R18 makes balanced use of chrome and elements old style, but there is no lack of electronic equipment. Made in different setups and versions, continues BMW’s tradition in the world of Cruisers.

