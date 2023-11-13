Two years ago, Europe took its first steps in the field of self-driving cars. Then the German Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt – because everything sounds cooler in German – gave permission to the Mercedes S-Class and EQS to drive fully autonomously on certain stretches of highway and in certain circumstances. Not only did they overtake autopilot pioneer Tesla, but they also left eternal competitor BMW behind them… And the latter couldn’t let that happen.

What the S-Class can do…

BMW has announced that the 7 Series has also received official approval to drive autonomously. This must be a copy that is equipped with the ‘BMW Personal Pilot L3’ where the ‘L’ stands for ‘Level’. This system allows the 7 Series to drive independently up to level 3, where the driver no longer has to keep his hands on the steering wheel and can even focus on other matters. According to BMW, you can manage your email traffic in traffic, or stream videos while your car drives on its own.

However, you cannot simply do this in all circumstances, because just like the Mercedes S and EQS, there are limitations to the use of the autonomous system. For example, you may only use it up to speeds of no more than 60 km/h and on certain stretches of the highway. In total it would involve more than 13,000 kilometers of Autobahn, so it is not as if you rarely benefit from it… And we Belgians certainly don’t mind that speed limit, because 60 km/h is probably still above the average speed achieved on our highways during rush hour. In short: bring that trade here.