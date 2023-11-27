The Autoblog Entry Service has the BMW 520i in the test today.

If you are looking for it, we already have a test of the electric BMW i5. In that test we (also) discuss many more of the novelties in the BMW 5-series/i5.

Still, it is interesting to also tackle the “normal” version of the new funfer. In this case, my BMW dealer Dubbelsteyn pushed me into the 520i for a weekend. The 5-series is quite popular worldwide and in the Netherlands. Since 1972, BMW has sold more than 10 million copies of the various generations of the 5 Series.

Petrol, diesel, PHEV and EV on one platform

Electric 5-series (i5), 5-series mild hybrid petrol, plug-in hybrids and even diesels will soon roll off the production line at the BMW factory in Dingolfing. Naturally, during the introduction of the new 5, BMW mainly focused on the electric i5. This does not mean that buyers will actually all opt for the electric variant.

All 5-series versions at a glance

In addition to the 340 hp i5 eDrive40 and 601 hp (!) strong i5 M60, a row of conventional 5-series will also be launched on the market. The bad news is that thanks to the strict EU rules on CO2 emissions, we no longer get all the engines. The four-cylinder 530i and the six-cylinder 540i will not come to the EU, but will be built for the rest of the world.

Fortunately, there is still something to choose from, for now from two PHEVs and two mild hybrid variants. The least popular in the Netherlands will undoubtedly be the 520d (xDrive), which undoubtedly drives wonderfully with 197 hp and 400 Nm. With a sprint of 7.3 seconds to 100 km/h and a top speed of 233 km/h, it is not exactly tough.

For a price of 70,272 euros you can also get into the 299 hp / 450 Nm strong 530e (6.4s to the 100). Six-cylinder enthusiasts will have to switch to the 550e xDrive for the time being, which has 489 hp / 700 Nm. For €83,349 you can sprint to 100 in 4.3 seconds and you can reach 250 km/h on the autobahn.

A six-cylinder diesel will follow in 2024 and there will be an extra xDrive version of the electric i5. And oh yes, there will be a plug-in hybrid M5, with the drivetrain of the BMW XM.

The BMW 520i in the test

Today’s victim is the entry-level. To prevent us from no longer knowing the price of a carton of milk, just like Mark Rutte, it is good for us to descend to a normal level every now and then. During a test of the Autoblog Entry Service, we take cars like we like to buy in the Netherlands: with a sports package, but with the smallest engine.

The 520i has the well-known B48, two-liter larger four-cylinder with turbo. Nowadays this is a 48V mild hybrid, where the electric motor delivers a maximum of 18 hp or 200 Nm of torque at strategic moments. The four-cylinder itself is 190 hp and 310 Nm strong, so that the system power is 208 hp.

All versions have the 48-volt Mild Hybrid system and also an 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission. Switching gears yourself is now completely out of the question, but customers no longer opt for that anyway.

On paper, the BMW 520i accelerates to 100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and reaches a top speed of 230 km/h. That seems fast enough and that’s how it feels. In terms of horsepower, the new BMW 520i G60 is between the old 520i and 530i and that is also how you experience the speed. This is more than sufficient for the Netherlands.

Great comfort

Just like the BMW i5, the BMW 520i manages to find a nice balance between comfort and sportiness. All ingredients are in order, including track widths that have increased and weight distribution that is almost perfectly 50/50.

The suspension comfort is really good and the four-cylinder engine is barely audible even under load. If you didn’t know that this is just the entry-level, you could be more than satisfied in terms of travel comfort.

Price and conclusion BMW 520i

These are interesting times for the Dutch lease driver. Some of your employers will force you to go electric, then there will be little choice (but read the test of the BMW i5 again). You should not see a BMW i5 from the boss as a punishment, but the competition at home is stiff.

With the increased additional tax for fully electric cars, the benefit for EVs is still limited. In terms of purchase price, the BMW 520i wins with flying colors: without options, the 520i already rolls out of the showroom for 65k. BMW asks at least 77.5k for the i5 eDrive40.

The additional tax for the 520i is therefore 670 euros per month, the additional tax for the BMW i5 is higher. It costs 712 euros per month. It is close together, that is also a conclusion. The other conclusion is that the financial advantage of the electric car is gradually evaporating.

The 520i is also 400kg lighter, has a slightly larger luggage compartment and can go more than 1000km on a tank. The WLTP range of the i5 eDrive40 is a maximum of 582 km. Under poor conditions and/or higher speeds, the range of any electric car shrinks more than that of a petrol car. In short: here too, points for the petrol car.

The i5 is faster, can be charged at home and has zero emissions. For some, these will be enough arguments, but the role of the petrol car has not yet been played out.

Photo credit: eatboxtn at Ben Jamaa Motors via @instagram

