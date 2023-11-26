We have good news for all fans of Blue Lock, the successful soccer anime, since it has just been confirmed when their movie will be released in theaters in Japan and it is closer than you think.

It’s time for you to know the history of the anime from Nagi’s perspective

As you surely remember, Blue Lock premiered at the end of last year and offered an interesting story for all soccer lovers, who witnessed an intense selection to choose the best soccer players.

While fans wait for news of the second season of the series, those responsible for it announced that the anime film will arrive in April 2024 and promises to focus on the Nagi spin-off.

You can watch the trailer here:

As you could see, it will be next April 19 when all Japanese can enjoy the film that will tell more about Nagi, one of the most talented characters that the anime presented.

It is worth mentioning that Blue Lock -Episode Nagi- is the first movie we will see of the soccer anime and will serve as pure oxygen for all those who are already desperate to know when the second season will arrive.

What is the film about? The community will be able to return to the beginning of Blue Lock, but from Nagi’s perspective, so we will know what the character experienced before and during his stay in the contest, in addition to when he faced Isagi Yoichi and his company.

The bad news is that it is not yet known when this feature film will reach the West and whether it will be in movie theaters or on a Streaming platform, so we will be attentive to inform you of any news.

