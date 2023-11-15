If you are a fan of stories that combine sport with love, then blue Box is without a doubt a work that you would fall in love with. Until now we only had the work available in manga. Its mangaka Kouji Miura began serializing the work in 2021.

And two years later we have great news for his fans, since The official work will have an anime adaptation. A great step that once again increases the already extensive catalog we have of new productions for the coming years.

In fact, a first visual teaser has already been shared with us, along with information about who will be the people in charge of representing whats main characters of the franchise:

Shouya Chiba as Taiki Inomata

Reina Ueda as Chinatsu Kano

At the JUMP Festa event that will be celebrated in 2024, more in-depth details will be given about the anime adaptation of this work that has swept love and sports lovers. The studio that will be in charge of launching the project is not yet known, since the leaks that spread on the Internet during those days turned out to be false. What are your bets?

