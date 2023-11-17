Blue Bloods season 14 is on its way, and the crime drama is set to return with more thrills, mysteries, and the one and only Reagan family.

After a slight delay due to the Hollywood strike, the premiere date of this long-awaited season has finally been confirmed. Mark your calendars! February 16, 2024 is the day when fans can once again immerse themselves in the intrigues of the Blue Bloods series.

The end of the previous season left fans expecting a reunion between Danny Reagan and Jackie Curatola in the hunt for a dangerous murderer. Blasts from the past promise to unleash more action and tension in the episodes to come.

What lies ahead for the Reagans in this new stage?

Of course, classic family dinners will be present, along with their challenging jobs in the Big Apple. As for the cast, the main members will return to continue captivating viewers. Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez and Vanessa Ray will be back to bring their characters to life. However, the return of Jennifer Esposito, who made a surprise appearance in last season’s finale, remains a mystery. Will there be more appearances of her character? Everything is yet to be discovered.

Blue Bloods

Unfortunately, the loss of Treat Williams earlier this year means we won’t be seeing Lenny Ross in the series anymore. Despite this, season 14 could pay tribute to this beloved actor and his character in an emotional tribute.

Get ready for more action, exciting twists and emotional moments with the Reagan family when Blue Bloods returns in February next year. Crime in New York doesn’t rest, and neither will they!

