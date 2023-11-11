Blue Beetle, a character that will be part of James Gunn’s DCU, will arrive very soon on HBO Max

Blue Beetle release date on HBO Max

The character of Jaime Reyes began his journey through cinemas as part of the DCEUbut James Gunn himself has confirmed that he will rescue the hero (and the actor) to join his DCU. If you are interested in getting to know this character a little, and you did not see the movie on the big screen, you have a new opportunity to enjoy Jaime’s origin.

HBO Max announced that Blue Beetle will premiere on November 17. Let’s hope that the film becomes a success on the platform, since it did not do well in theaters, grossing only $128.6 million. However, the film was well received by critics, and with Gunn taking this version of the superhero into his universe, Reyes still has many adventures left to live.