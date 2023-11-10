The latest DC Extended Universe movie comes to the streaming platform.

Blue Beetle is coming to HBO Max in just one week

After closing its run in theaters as the biggest failure of the DC Extended Universe, Blue Beetle It will be available on the HBO Max streaming platform starting next year. November 17, as confirmed a few minutes ago. In this way, the film will be available to all subscribers of the platform just three months after its theatrical release.

Accumulating great positive reviews, Blue Beetle is the first film of the DC superhero, being directed by Ángel Manuel Soto and starring Xolo Maridueña in the main role and his alter ego, Jaime Reyesa recent graduate who returns home full of aspirations for his future, but discovers that his home is not exactly as he left it.

In his quest to find his purpose in the world, fate intervenes when Jaime unexpectedly finds himself in possession of an ancient relic of alien biotechnology: the beetle. When the beetle chooses Jaime as a symbiotic host, he receives an incredible suit of armor with extraordinary and unpredictable powers that will forever change his destiny and turn him into the superhero Blue Beetle.

