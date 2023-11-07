You can stand out with this blubber-thick purple BMW M2.

The BMW M2 is a wonderful phenomenon. It is perhaps the nicest car that BMW currently makes. This is thanks to the simple recipe: a compact coupe with a long nose, inline six and rear-wheel drive. Possibly even with a manual transmission! How cool is that?

Just like with BMWs, the appearance takes some getting used to. In the case of the M2 it is less bad than the M4. With a smaller car, a funkier styling is sometimes quite nice. The nose also does not have a huge vertical grille. One of the problems the M2 has is one that all brands have these days; the wheels are too far inwards.

ADRO-bodykit

Fortunately, aftermarket companies can do some things about it. In this case we have the BMW M2 from PSI for you. PSI stands for Precision Sports Industries and is a tuner from Oviedo. No, not the Spanish city where Fernando Alonso comes from, but in Florida. They mainly focus on the latest BMW M products. Mostly the M3 and M4, but now also the M2!

And the result is simply amazing. We know: this is not a classic beauty. But with the right modifications, the car has a kind of WTCC-esque appearance that certainly doesn’t look out of place. This is primarily due to the ADRO body kit, including that enormous rear wing.

The stance is also a lot better than standard. The car has always been large, but stood relatively high on the wheels, which were also set too far inwards. That has now been completely solved thanks to a Moton coilover kit. The rims come from Vorsteiner, they are the GTE-352 pattas. Also cool are the Le Mans-esque yellow headlights.

Technology mud thick purple BMW M2

Under the hood there is a carbon air intake from Eventuri and cooling from CSF. Using a Dähler Competition Line external module, the power increases to (far) above 500 hp. Of course, much more power is possible, but with Dähler your warranty is retained.

To ensure that you can clearly hear this muddy M2 coming, an Akrapovic sports exhaust has been installed. To improve stopping power, there are now two-piece Tarox brake discs with steel braided brake lines.

Finally, the interior, where a few modest modifications have also been made, such as an AutoID steering wheel made of Alcantara and a short shifter from FutureClassic. Of course you can also order all parts separately from PSI.

