Bloomberg reports that the US is quietly increasing arms supplies to Israel. Photo/Illustration

WASHINGTON – Department of Defense United States of America (US) is suspected of increasing arms shipments to Israel without making a public announcement about the action. Such is the report revealed by Bloomberg.

The media outlet claims that deliveries of artillery shells, which are supposedly on Israel’s wish list, are continuing despite protests from dozens of aid organizations.

The US has for decades been Israel’s closest ally and main arms supplier. Following Hamas’ surprise attack on the country on October 7, Washington quickly came to Israel’s rescue by providing Iron Dome air defense missiles and smart bombs.

Citing an internal Defense Department list dated late October, Bloomberg on Wednesday reported that the Pentagon had depleted its stockpiles at home and in Europe to equip Israel with 36,000 rounds of 30mm cannon ammunition and about 2,000 Hellfire Laser Guided missiles for its AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The list also includes 57,000 155 mm High Explosive artillery shells, mortars, rifles and night vision devices, among other items.

Israel reportedly also requested 200 Switchblade 600 attack drones capable of penetrating armor, which the US military does not have in its inventory as quoted from RT, Thursday (16/11/2023).

When asked for comment, the US Department of Defense said in a statement that it was leveraging several means – from internal stockpiles to US industrial channels – to ensure Israel had the means to defend itself.

US officials added that this security assistance continues to arrive almost every day.

The reported deliveries appear to be continuing despite the Biden administration publicly calling on Israel to exercise restraint and avoid civilian casualties during ongoing operations against Hamas in Gaza.