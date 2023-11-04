What originally started as a joke for April’s Fool’s Day, celebrated in the United States, is getting closer to becoming a reality. The development of Bloodborne Kart was revealed in March of last year and its person in charge, Lilith Waltherwanted to warn that this fan project has moved forward to the point that it already has a release date. And the best thing is that it’s practically right around the corner!

The racing game based on Bloodborne has set the January 31, 2024 as the day on which it will become available so that everyone can download it. An announcement that has been accompanied by the following trailer that you have below in which we can take a look at what the chaotic races of this title will be like with graphics of the first PlayStation.

In Extra Life I have already finished the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 campaign and it is on another level. To the lowest the saga has seen in 20 years of history

Likewise, it has been announced that you can choose between 12 different characters who will compete along 16 highly recognized circuits for fans of FromSoftware’s soulslike. To this will also be added a campaign mode and battles against final bosses, although those who prefer to compete against other people can do so with local split-screen multiplayer and in a versus mode.

It will be through the itch.io platform where in a few months it will be possible to download Bloodborne Kart. In fact, there you can also find the Bloodborne demake that shows us what the game would have been like if it had originally been released on PSX.

In VidaExtra | Lords of the Fallen’s co-op is both the worst and best multiplayer I’ve ever played in a Soulslike

In VidaExtra | Lies of P has made playing soulslikes no longer the same. And it’s all because of their incredible weapons system.

In VidaExtra | Neither exclusives nor micropayments: my biggest fear with video games is not knowing if I will be able to play Bloodborne in 20 years