A rumor claims that FromSoftware would be developing an exclusive game for PS5, something that many have interpreted as Bloodborne II.

One of the most pressing problems for the PlayStation environment is the lack of exclusive games for PS5. At the moment, the only major project with a date is Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, which doesn’t even belong to PlayStation Studios. In this way, the Japanese company is expected to be present at The Game Awards 2023 gala to present some of its proposals in development and in the last few hours certain information has begun to emerge that suggests that one of the most requested titles would finally be on its way to the console.

The first thing we have to warn is that the source of this information is unknown, so its veracity is not known. Its about Brazil user on ResetErawho claims that FromSoftware has begun development of Bloodborne II exclusively for PS5. All this in parallel to the information that assures that there is a film of the saga in production. A few weeks ago, various job offers also emerged that suggested that The studio led by Hidetaka Miyazaki is immersed in several projects simultaneouslyso the Bloodborne sequel would be one of them.

The user also points out that the project that FromSoftware would be developing exclusively for PS5 It would not have any type of connection with virtual reality, so it would be a conventional title from the Japanese company. Obviously, this is nothing more than a rumorso we will have to remain very attentive to any official information from FromSoftware in this regard.

And what happens with Bloodborne on PC and PS5?

If this rumor is true stating that Bloodborne II would have already begun its development with FromSoftware and exclusively for PS5, there are many who wonder what would happen with the rumored possibility of seeing the first installment on PC and PS5. However, the alleged leaker does not comment on this, so there is no new information regarding one of the most demanded versions in the video game sector.

Bloodborne II is one of the most talked about and rumored games on the internet, so this alleged leak could be another trolling by the community.

