Although Bloodborne 2 is one of the most anticipated games, its return could occur on the big screen.

Join the conversation

PlayStation Studios is in a delicate moment, since the lack of active projects is generating some concern among the PS5 gaming community. Although Naughty Dog claims that The Last of Us multiplayer is still underway, there are many doubts regarding different titles that do not offer new features, while the rumors that are most common are those of PS5 Pro. this way, there is licenses that remain dormant like Bloodbornewhich could go backbut not in the way you expect.

While many hope that Bloodborne II arrive at some point, something that is said to be possible with BluePoint Games, absolutely nothing is known in this regard. In fact, the information they are offering in the last few hours focuses on the fact that the return of the FromSoftware franchise could occur through a Film adaptation. This is what he says film insider Daniel Richtmanwhich through one of its Patreon posts, confirms that There’s a Bloodborne movie in the works.

In addition, it offers more details about it, highlighting that Darren Lemkeknown to be screenwriter of Lost or Shazam!while production would be in charge of Lorenzo di Bonaventuraresponsible for other projects such as Transformers o GI Joe. For the moment, logically, this is a rumorso we will have to be very attentive to any type of official detail in this regard.

PlayStation Studios will have a strong presence in cinema and television

For some time now it was announced that there would be several PlayStation Studios projects dedicated to film and television. In this way, after the Gran Turismo movie and The Last of Us series on HBOthey will still have to arrive the Horizon and God of War series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, respectively. In the film sector, there are also other projects underway such as Ghost of Tsushima, Days Gone o Gravity Rush.

So, we will have to see What other projects are emerging from PlayStation Studios? for film and television and if the Bloodborne movie ends up being a reality.

Join the conversation