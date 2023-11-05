According to a recent report, Sony He’s reportedly working on a Bloodborne movie con Lorenzo Di Bonaventura as a producer e Darren Lemke as a screenwriter.

Darren Lemke, throughout his career as a screenwriter, has worked on Shazam!, Gemini Man, The wheel of time, Shrek and they lived happily ever after and happy e The giant hunter. Lorezeno Di Bonaventura has been a producer since 2005 and, since then, has produced all the films belonging to the Transformer e G.I. Joe.

Daniel Richtmanindustry insider and source of this indiscretion, also provided the plot of this alleged film which however is very generic and does not add any salient details to the news:

Sony project based on the PlayStation game of the same name. Bloodborne follows the player character, a hunter, through the decrepit Victorian-era-inspired gothic city of Yharnam, whose inhabitants are afflicted with a blood-borne disease that transforms the residents, called Yharnamites, into hideous beasts. In an attempt to find the cause of this plague, the player character will unravel the mysteries of the city by battling beasts and cosmic beings.

Although the source is quite reliable, currently there is nothing official. Bloodborne is a PlayStation exclusive IP and the first (and so far only) chapter was released on PlayStation 4 way back in 2015.

Since then, Sony has not reused the franchise in any way but this does not exclude that something may have changed, given that the company is trying to focus heavily on the film and television sector exploiting its intellectual properties.

As mentioned, however, none of this indiscretion comes from official sources and, therefore, we invite you to take what you have read so far with a grain of salt.