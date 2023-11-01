The Polish studio faces a new stage in its career. They affirm that they feel prepared to remake one of the most legendary horror games in history.

It’s not every day you get commissioned to make a remake of Silent Hill 2, considered one of the great horror games in history. This is what Bloober Team must have thought, when Konami decided that they were the ones chosen for such an ambitious challenge.

After freezing our blood with the atmospheric terror of Layers of Fear, Blair Witch o The Medium (without forgetting the cyberpunk title Observer), now the Polish studio faces a greater challenge.

They are in charge of developing Silent Hill 2 Remake, a new version of the 2001 classic, which elevated the Konami saga to the top of its genre. This remake was announced for PS5 and PCbut it still has no release date.

At Bloober Team they feel proud, but also under pressure when faced with a challenge of this caliber. And Silent Hill 2 Remake represents a turning point in his professional career.

Specifically, the remake of Silent Hill 2 opens stage 3.0. from the Polish studiowhich focuses on a more commercial and direct horror, after the slower experiences we saw in its first titles.

Master terror… and live up to the classic

In an interview with GamesRadar, Bloober Team’s production director opens up about his work on Silent Hill 2 Remake. It is a historic development for the studio, which faces its first AAA with the supervision of Konami.

Kacper Michalski believes this challenge is what the studio needed. It is not only about maintaining and respecting the original material, but also about grow as a company specialized in the horror genre.

”Mastering the art of terror is the path we follow and to which we always want to cling. Konami has given us a great honor by giving us the privilege of remaking Silent Hill 2, one of the greatest horror games of all time. “Such distinction speaks for itself and shows that our study breathes horror.”

As a study, the first objective is respect what makes Silent Hil 2 a classic of the genre. But, of course, they cannot limit themselves to keeping everything as it was 20 years ago.

In that sense, Bloober’s production director considers that horror in video games is going through its best moment, since There are many alternatives (and little time) to cover everything.

”This poses new challenges, how to create a completely new game, but maintaining that charm that everyone loved about the original. There are tons of recent games worth checking out, there’s always something for everyone, whether it’s single-player experience or multiplayer survival games. There are also many fantastic indie horror games.”

The good thing is that Bloober Team’s ideals fit perfectly with the foundations of Silent Hill (and Silent Hill 2) as a franchise. In that sense, the Polish study is comfortable with psychological terror, that fear of the unknownwhich presents the Konami saga.

”We firmly believe that what scares us most is the unknown, the undiscovered. In our titles we focus on the complexity of the characters and creating a disturbing atmosphere.”

Their latest work was Layers of Fear, a reimagining of the previous two games using the power of Unreal Engine 5. With Silent Hill 2, They will take another step in their evolution as masters of terror.

Silent Hill 2 Remake is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PC. Its release date has not been revealed, but we can assume that will be from 2024 when it arrives at the stores. Are you ready for the premiere of Silent Hill: Ascension?