The fight against online piracy continues and as regulatory efforts intensify, public responses and the effectiveness of the measures implemented reveal unexpected results.

A recent study by the World Intellectual Property Organization has produced a curious result that – if it had had more data from pirate websites, logically not transparent – ​​could confirm a strange trend: IPS blocking illegal IPTVS increases, in instead of decreasing, the traffic of the blocked pirate pages themselves.

Days after the largest successful anti-piracy operation so far, in Brazil, focused on devices or the operation of the National Police, we have this news: blocks designed to cut access to illegal content can have a paradoxical result: an increase in traffic on 25% of IPTV or pirate streaming platforms after being blocked, a really high figure.

Now, it must be taken into account that of the 432 domains that have been analyzed, – out of 6,573 total blocked -, 75% decreased, yes, their visits, and, therefore, it was an effective blocking. The rest, 25%, on the contrary, increased their traffic, so it cannot be considered that the tactic was effective with them. Because?

There’s no answer. The impact of the study suggests that little or nothing is known about the exact nature of the behaviors or preferences of illegal piracy consumers, and that on the contrary they are based merely on technical concepts, sometimes expensive. Are pirated consumers paying for content again? Are La Liga returning to the Premier, Netflix or Movistar? No.

In this sense, the study claims that certain complexities are not being taken into account: the personal ones, involved in measuring the impact of piracy and its blocking. Meanwhile, Internet service providers and regulators pay the costs of expensive anti-piracy equipment instead of offering tailored or affordable solutions to consumers.

Blocking a free football site via IPTV does not mean that legal subscribers will increase

According to the research, despite an overall decline in download and upload activity associated with piracy, the result almost never translates into a significant shift towards the consumption of legal alternativeswith marginal exceptions.

No matter how much illegal IPTVs close, the pirate viewer does not reach the legal channel. Either stop watching the content or try watching the free content again. Blocking simply appears ineffective in deterring consumers from continuing to consume pirated content in the short term.

Now, a second reading does make one point clear: blocks are technically effective in reducing direct access, they block pages and start a kind of cat and mouse game.

Meanwhile, and without studying or offering alternatives to potential viewers, almost everyone loses, and some twice: those who pay for the expensive anti-piracy tactic, the content creators, the fans who don’t watch, and the companies they will never pay. On the other side, in the winners’ bank, there are criminals, eager for easy money, willing to take advantage of a complex situation.

Thus, the data, even taking into account its limitations, raises a fundamental question: is blocking the right strategy, or is it time to rethink our approach to copyright protection in the digital age?