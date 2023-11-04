The opening ceremony of BlizzConan annual event that lays the foundations for the company’s next year, opens with the welcome of the new boss: Phil Spencer di Microsoft makes his entrance onto the field, introduced by Mike Ybarra current CEO of the Blizzard Entertainment company. Pleasantries aside, we get to the heart of the games and their evolutions.

Overwatch 2

The game features the first Samoan hero ever created: Mauga, designed for brutal assault, it is no coincidence that the muscular hero wields a vast arsenal of weapons, nicknamed Gunny and Cha Cha. He is equipped with several unique abilities such as a charge that makes him unblockable called Overrun.

In addition to the new protagonist of the battles, Blizzard revealed a new mode called Clash which will see the return of an old acquaintance of veterans, the Hanamura map, revised and corrected to adapt it to modern times. The new era and mode will be playable from Season 8 next December 5th.

You can also Try out the new hero Mauga throughout the BlizzCon weekend: it is in fact unlocked for everyone and you will be able to test its power before seeing it definitively take to the field in December!

Diablo IV

A lot of water has passed under the bridge since the first launch of the game and there is no shortage of news even today. In fact, the very first expansion of the game, called, will arrive from the end of next year Vessel of Hatred which will bring with it a new class never seen before. For the moment we only know that the narrated events will take place as a scenario the Nahantu region, already seen in Diablo II.

In the immediate future, however, we will be able to find out from the Occultist what will happen to an affix when we try to replace it, being able to see in advance what it could transform into. Furthermore, new end-game content is planned, for all those who have reached level 100 in the current season, defeated ultra Duriel and mastered the other challenges of the Season of Blood starting from next December 5th, you will be able to discover the secrets of Zir slaughterhousean event from 6 weeks which will be replayable as long as you want.

Surviving will lead to obtaining the Glyph of Excellence, made with the blood of Sire Zir: the slaughterhouse is however very difficult and will increase in difficulty from time to time. From next week you will be able to find 5 unique class rings: these rings will allow you to access some powers of Husk Season.

The party doesn’t end here: from 12 December, in fact, for three weeks, Sanctuary will be tinged with winter colors with the Midwinter Plague event: There will be Christmas events and missions (but always blood-soaked) dedicated to the holidays here too.

Hearthstone

As we already knew, it’s coming Showdown in the Badlands, the new immense expansion that will bring our heroes into the world of the Wild West. We know some details and others will arrive in these days:

Pre-purchase packages updated: they will now give access to the new ones Maleterre recovery envelopes.

Recovery envelopes: You can get up to 50 cards in each recovery pack if you have a small Standard collection! These envelopes they cannot contain Golden or Valuable cards but they guarantee an unknown number of cards from 5 to 50 per single envelope. The cards can belong to the 5 most recent expansions of the game and are designed for occasional players or for those who need to finish their collection from the last two years in progress.

Battle Duo: the most played mode to date, doubles by allowing players to split into pairs and play for twoexchange Minions and communicate via emoticons.

Free Warcraft Rumble back: downloading Warcraft Rumble on iOS or Android devices you can get a free back if you defeat the first enemy, Wide mouth.

Warcraft Rumble

The new mobile game from Blizzard goes off with a bang” guaranteeing everyone prizes on other games of the brand, in addition to the possibility of obtaining Sylvanas Ventolesto if the seasonal path of the first season is completed and it will be returned playable in season 2.

Some details on the capabilities of this boss:

Name of the Chief: Sylvanas Ventolesto

Family: Not dead

Gold Cost: 6

Bow shot: A ranged basic attack, capable of hitting a single target and dealing physical damage.

Infestation: Upon death, Sylvanas summons a Banshee unit that functions just like a normal Banshee.

Leader Skills: Warchief Windrunner (passive): Horde Minis and Undead near Sylvanas gain a movement speed buff.

Talent of Sylvanas

Black arrow

Pierce enemies along a line dealing elemental damage.

Banshee’s Wail

Scream at death, stunning nearby enemies for 3 seconds.

Fury of the Forsaken

Undead and Horde members close to Sylvanas gain Fury.

World of Warctaft

New expansion of the brand announced, The War Withinwhere underground worlds full of wonders and mysteries will play a fundamental role in this story. I Terrigenia new game race, will side with the Alliance but the question is: Who will side with the Horde?

This expansion will be part of a trilogy that will be included in the World Soul Sagaan epic story that celebrates the first 20 years of the brand and which lays the foundation of Azeroth’s future.

There are different packages that you can choose for pre-purchase the new expansioneach with peculiar elements and increasing bonuses from time to time: find all the details for the purchasing guide here.