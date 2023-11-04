BlizzCon has returned in 2023 with an in-person and online format, and that could only mean two things: a new launch and a big push for all the projects that those from California have in their hands: World of Warcraft will adopt a new model of expansions long duration, a new hero arrives in Overwatch 2, HearthStone players will put on the boots (Cowboy) very soon and there was even room to celebrate the launch of the new Warcraft game. All things considered, not bad at all.

Technically, this is just the beginning: the BlizzCon format lasts two days in which there will be activities, contests, panels in which each saga and franchise will be discussed, and talks in which all the news will be delved into. However, the general image was captured in the Opening Ceremony in which, in order not to lose customs, Chris Metzen once again put the attendees in his pocket when talking about the future of World of Warcraft.

A true symbolic act: the BlizzCon 2023 It is the first to be held within the new stage of Blizzard, now fully integrated into Xbox Game Studios, and Phil Spencer himself took the stage to ensure a bright future for the projects announced and to be shown. However, there is one thing that is clear to us: the franchise Warcraft has become a priority for Microsoft. And that’s good news.

As promised, at VidaExtra we have brought together all the announcements and news from BlizzCon 2023 in one place along with their respective trailers and previews. And even though we stay without the expected Odyssey announcementthe new unannounced project that Blizzard is working on, our starting point already poses a direct threat to your cell phone battery: the franchise Warcraft returns to the strategy genre. Of course, to the pocket strategy.

Warcraft Rumble is now available

Blizzard didn’t wait for BlizzCon to start to launch its own version of Clash Royale: Warcraft Rumble comes to iOS and Android devices as part of its long-announced commitment to bringing Blizzard sagas to all players. A pocket Warcraft? Partly yes, but not exactly as you imagine.

The premise of Warcraft Rumble is to offer fast games with a constant rhythm. The formula, on the other hand, is the same one used by the Supercell game with nuances, beyond using the characters and lore of its own fantasy saga, it seeks to offer a progression system more aligned with free games from Blizzard. The result: its launch gameplay puts the cards on the table.

On the other hand, and this is interesting, Blizzard has offered through the official Warcraft Rumble website, and for free, the designs to 3D print the figures of all the characters, units and even the icons of the game’s spells . A great way to encourage the launch of a game that aspires to become an obsession.

Overwatch 2 introduces Mauga and details his future plans

It is impossible not to see in Mauga the reflection of Maui, from the movie Vaiana from Disney. And don’t rule out that they are distant cousins: this colossus is a human tank that carries a huge machine gun in each hand and the premise is that it also sets the pace in each assault.

Mauga has not only been presented, but will be playable until Sunday, November 5 on all platforms and in all modes except for competitive matches. An appetizer, all things considered, ahead of its launch scheduled for on Tuesday, December 5.

On the other hand, Blizzard recalled that, although season 8 will come from the hand of Mauga, a new themed event has just started in which it is possible to get outfits based on the K-Pop group The Serafins. Committing that, despite the notorious cancellation of the Player versus Environment mode, they will add much more content, completely new modes and have a list of new features to show for 2024. The words, perhaps, are carried away by the wind, but this end During the week you play with Mauga.

Hearthstone comes to the Wild West with joy for veterans

The contents and theme of Duel in the Badlands We have known it for a couple of weeks: we will discover what the vision of the Wild West is like in the fantasy universe of Warcraft with an expansion that will introduce new mechanics such as Dig and Quick Draw (yes, the play on the word “draw” is lost in translation) for the new stage of the digital card game for PC and mobile. What if we have fallen behind in recent years?

Blizzard has taken advantage of Blizzcon to offer a plan: The Envelopes to catch up. The idea is relatively simple: it is a new type of envelopes. Hearthstone in which you will obtain a variable number of cards that can contain between 5 and 50 items depending on the percentage of cards from previous standard expansions that we have already received.





What does that amount depend on? Each Badlands Catch-up Booster contains between 1 and 10 cards from each of the sets included, so:

If you have received 25% or less of the set: 10 cards of the set If you have received 75% or more of the set: 1 card of the set If you have received between 25% and 75%: the amount will be inversely related to the percentage of cards you already have

Badlands catch-up packs will be available with the release of Duel in the Badlands, scheduled for November 14. Although it is possible to purchase packs in advance starting today and some are included with this year’s BlizzCon Collection.

Diablo 4 announces its first expansion

Do you want to continue your demonic purge? Diablo 4 makes it easy for you: Vessel of Hatred will be its first expansion, and in the process it will offer a completely new class.

The essential, Vessel of Hatred It is the continuation of the events of the game and will put us on the trail of the greater demon Mephisto, who has begun to scheme to impose his will on Sanctuary. At the content level, it will be enabled a new region called Nahantu facing a campaign with new mechanics and the promise of greater challenges.

The bad new? Twill have to wait until 2024 to get their hands on it and Blizzard assures that they will return to the topic in the middle of the year. Of course, the season system of the game itself continues with its usual rhythm. Nobody gets bored here.

These are the plans for the 20th anniversary of World of Warcraft

In 2024, the two decades of Blizzard’s MMORPG will be celebrated, and that deserved a really special announcement: those from California will put all the meat on the grill by offering a new expansion model that, instead of offering annual news, plans to grow during the next years. The name of this new stage: the World-Soul Saga.

That does not mean that content that is more distant in time will be offered. Quite the opposite: the world-soul saga It is made up of three chapters as a great expansion, starting with the World of Warcraft: The War Within chapter that will arrive in 2024 and, from there, leading to an event that will escalate in epicness at the hands of Anduin and Thrall.

Regarding the content of World of Warcraft: The War WithinIn addition to the story itself, we can discover the bowels of Azeroth by discovering the Depths. And, already there, we will discover there, we will discover the new race of Terrans whose body is made of living rock. Although if we prefer to look towards the sky, the new areas of Kahz will allow us to enjoy the dynamic flight that we already saw in the expansion Dragonflight.

The World-Soul Sagaas well as with the new expansion of World of Warcraft: The War Within, will arrive in 2024, although it is now possible to reserve (or pre-purchase, according to Blizzard) the three editions. What’s more, even without a really defined date, we are already told that those who opt for the Epic Edition will have Early Access.

Although, on the other hand, if we prefer the World of Warcraft a few years ago, Blizzard not only gives us the alternative with World of Wacraft Classic and its Hardcore variant, but has also made preparations for the next stage: Cataclysm Classic It will also arrive in 2024, recovering one of the most iconic moments in the game.

Following the rise of Deathwing the Destroyer, which left a gaping wound in the fabric of Azeroth, heroes have been called upon once again to bring about a completely reforged Azeroth and defend it from utter devastation.

Blizzard redoubles its commitment to its historical sagas and gives much more prominence to World of Warcraft looking ahead to its future and with a view to its anniversary. And although we will have to wait until next year to have clearer plans for integration into Xbox Game Studios, all the proposals shown point in the same direction: 2024 will be a momentous year for Blizzard. Hopefully, it will be a great year for his players as well.

