In an interview with the website Wccftech.com, the developers of Diablo 4 have talked about the future of the video game and the saga with the future expansions that are coming for the title. The first of them was recently announced: Vessel of Hatred, which will arrive at the end of 2024 with many new features. You can see the trailer below.

Now, during the conversation, they revealed that they are exploring the possibility that the role-playing game could become the future most similar to a true open-world video game.

“The first step was to launch the base game, Diablo is known for being a dungeon crawler and we added this huge open world in the new installment. “It is a great evolution for the franchise and a wonderful platform to experiment with many things.”

The developers stated that these changes “will be seen in the new seasons. Our hope is that we take these huge steps with the expansions.” This idea has already been reflected within the game with the so-called World Bosses, which require teams of players to join together to be able to defeat them.

It seems Blizzard does not want to rush to implement this idea. So, as the expansions arrive, we will see what form Diablo IV will take in the coming years.

Likewise, they took advantage and referred to the purchase of Microsoft and how they can support them in the future. “It was great to see Phil (Spencer) at the opening ceremony, the fact that he came to Blizzcon, a fan convention, I think is a statement of intent. “We are excited to have them help us continue doing the things we are good at.”

COW LEVEL

At BlizzCon 2023 itself, they spoke with the game’s production developer, Tiffany Wat, and associate game director, Joe Piepiora, and they have suggested possible clues about a cow level in the game, encouraging players to keep items. of the cow slaughter campaign. These clues are linked to recent discoveries, including items such as the Bloody Wood Shard, the Stinking Tome, and the Metal Shard.

According to the players, three groups of 666 cows must be eliminated in specific areas and, after obtaining the rewards, take them to the Fountain of Cows in Ken Bardhu to purify the items and obtain a Strange Key to the Abandoned Shed in Scosglen, the similar region at the head of a cow. Although the findings have ceased for now, the hints have increased excitement among the community.

