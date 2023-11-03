The new DLC will see all of Azeroth burn under the wings of the Destroyer.

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic has been announced at BlizzCon 2023.

Blizzard has just announced the arrival of a new expansion for World of Warcraft. The DLC will be part of the Worldsoul saga and lands under the production of Hurricane. Pay close attention to the official trailer video for World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic, because it is as epic as it gets. Prepare to defend Azeroth, this time it could be the end…

Witness the catastrophic destruction unleashed by Deathwing in the Cataclysm Classic announcement trailer, directed and produced by Hurricane and his team. As the Destroyer rises from the heart of the Maelstrom, all of Azeroth burns under the shadow of its wings.

After Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, all eyes are now focused on the developer. And, from what we have witnessed with the WoW DLC trailer, they do not plan to disappoint their loyal followers.

World of Warcraft: Cataclysm Classic will arrive during the first half of 2024.

