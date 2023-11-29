This year Blizzard returned to the fray with the launch of Diablo 4, the action role-playing game that for years has amazed players with its previous installments. Although the latter had several problems in the first months of its release, it is now in a better state.

At Blizzcon held earlier this month, the first major expansion for the title called “Vessel of Hatred” was revealed, which is planned to be released at the end of 2024. The developers promised to introduce elements and changes that will affect both this game and the future of the series. But… at what cost?

You can also read:Blizzard wants Diablo IV expansions to make it “a true open-world game”

And recently thanks to a leak, which was made known by the youtuber Bellular News, it seems that Blizzard would be surveying players to ask them about the cost of future DLC’s for Diablo 4. The survey shows 4 pricing options for the content that will come in future updates: $50, $70, $80 and $100 US dollars.

Each option would give you access to the expansion, but if you pay the higher prices you would have access to better skins, weapons, equipment and a certain amount of Platinum, the in-game currency. This is usually normal in the Premium or Deluxe editions of the games, but one of the details that worries the community the most is that those who buy the most expensive version will have early access to the new items that come with the expansion.

In addition, the more expensive version would also allow you to obtain more storage spaces as well as access to legendary weapons and equipment, although it is not specified if they will be given to you immediately or will also be early access.

It must be clarified that it is not certain that this will reach the final game, because for this reason Blizzard is asking a certain number of players their preferences and what they think about this. Of course, seeing the company’s history in monetization practices like those that Diablo: Immortal had, it will be better to be alert.

And you, would you be willing to pay?

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord