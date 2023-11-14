The Overwatch League was announced in 2016, then launched in 2018, having 12 teams in the US, Europe and Asia. The idea was that each team would be tied to a city and the teams would ultimately play each other locally. But after six years of life, this League will cease to exist, after the teams withdrew from it during the recent hours.

League that initially had teams in Dallas, Seoul, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Houston, London and Toronto. The teams belonged to gaming companies and esports teams such as NetEase, Gen G. Cloud9, NRG, and Misfits. Each team paid $20 million dollars to participate in the league. In 2019, 8 more teams paid even higher amounts for league spots. Investments that were apparently lost forever, after the teams began to leave the League and that Blizzard will comment that it will no longer exist, at least in the current way.

Teams voted to leave the league

During the early hours of today, Thursday, October 9, Toronto Defiant announced its departure from the Overwatch League. And following this announcement, The Esports Advocate reported that the majority of teams voted to leave the league as well. Something that other squads have not yet officially reported, announcing their departure, but they have hinted that something will happen. According to Adam Adamou, co-founder and interim CEO of OverActive Media, owner of Defiant: “Toronto Defiant has proudly competed under the League’s banner and together we have created incredible memories.”

Additionally, in a statement provided to PC Gamer, Activision Blizzard confirmed that the Overwatch League will no longer exist in its current form. The company told them: “We are transitioning the Overwatch League and evolving competitive Overwatch in a new direction,” a spokesperson said. “We are grateful to everyone who made OWL possible and remain focused on building our vision of a revitalized esports program. We will share details with all of you in the near future.”

Microsoft could lose 120 million dollars

Among the initial plans that Blizzard had for this league were the payment of bonuses, valued at 120 million dollars. These were distributed in $6 million dollars, for each of the 20 organizations that were part of it. And according to Blizzard’s original agreement, if the league was voted to dissolve, Blizzard would distribute these bonuses between the organizations. And after the purchase of this company by Microsoft, everything suggests that with the official end of the competition, it will be the company behind Xbox that will have to pay that large amount of money.

And after the results of the voting that took place last October, where the NO vote apparently won by a large majority, the pertinent compensations will have to be made. This, since each organization paid around 7.5 billion dollars to be able to participate and organize Overwatch League events, and the operating costs since 2017 also represent a high cost valued in millions of dollars.

Critics of the League say that the idea that was never good

The end of the Overwatch League has left several comments, mostly with criticism about its initial idea. These have been seen on sites like Reddit, where it is critically discussed that the only part that was “innovative” was convincing enough people that it was a good idea to invest in the Overwatch League, instead of other esports leagues that They had more future.

But in particular, there has been criticism that the idea of ​​​​tying esports teams to specific cities was weak and bad from the beginning. According to fans, Blizzard forced the teams to provide venues to compete, which in the end were barely used, since the plan to play there could only be carried out for a few weeks in the end.

