Blizzard has brought a powerful announcement to BlizzCon 2023, Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred is the paid expansion of Blizzard’s RPG, which will be released in a year.

For the first time in person since 2019, after cancellations due to the pandemic… or because the bun oven was not there, Blizzard has held its Blizzcon in Anaheim, California, where it has presented something important: the expansion of Diablo IV.

The opening event of BlizzCon, which had Phil Spencer as a guest, a month after his agreement with Microsoft was closed, has had several announcements dedicated to Overwatch 2, but the most exciting thing for fans is Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatredthe paid expansion that will be released at the end of 2024.

First details of Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred, the Diablo 4 expansion

The first teaser for Diablo IV: Vessel of Hatred is quite brief, but it gives us the first look at a new region of the game. The expansion will continue the story after the end of the base game, and confirming the rumors, it will focus on MephistoLord of Hate.

According to rumors, this location is Kurast, already seen in Diablo 2, although there will be complete new features for the Diablo universe, with a new class (which according to insiders will be called Spiritborn), as well as a mercenary system that will allow players to hire and level different companions.

This is all that Blizzard has wanted to say for the moment of the expansion, which is still in the early stages of development (despite its relatively close date), although it is possible that this weekend (specifically Saturday) let’s have more information in a more detailed Diablo conference.

And the most surprising of all is that we will only have to wait a year for the Diablo 4 expansion to come out, at the end of 2024. All this while the pace of updates and seasons continues: this same week there was an update with quality improvements of life in the midst of the Season of Blood.